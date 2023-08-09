Military Embedded Systems

Synthetic aperture radar data to be acquired from ICEYE by NASA

August 09, 2023

IRVINE, California. ICEYE, a company that specializes in persistent Earth monitoring via radar imaging satellites, has won a contract from a previous agreement with NASA to provide data gathered by its synthetic aperture radar (SAR), the company announced in a statement.

The data will be used for "evaluation by scientific and academic communities to determine suitability for advancing NASA's Earth Science research objectives," the statement reads.

The collaboration between ICEYE US and NASA marks the first instance where NASA can tap into data from a radar imaging constellation, which encompasses an extensive archive of images from ICEYE, the company says. This newfound accessibility is poised to fortify advanced temporal analysis of the Earth's surface, shedding light on measurements previously unavailable to NASA, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

ICEYE

Espoo, Finland
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - Satellites
Unmanned
