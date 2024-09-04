Thales, PIT-RADWAR to collaborate on radar technologies

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Thales

KIELCE, Poland. Thales and PIT-RADWAR, a member of the PGZ Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for strategic cooperation in radar technologies, Thales announced in a statement.

The partnership was formalized at the MSPO International Defence Industry Exhibition and will focus on combining the expertise of both companies to develop advanced radar solutions for military and civil applications, the statement reads.

The agreement aims to enhance capabilities in delivering high-performance radar systems for domestic and international clients, the companies say.