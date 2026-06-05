Underwater defense systems cooperation to be explored by WASS and Magellan

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Fincantieri

OTTAWA, Canada. WASS Submarine Systems and Magellan Aerospace signed a memorandum of understanding to explore Canadian industrial cooperation involving heavyweight torpedoes and torpedo countermeasures capabilities, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement was signed during CANSEC 2026 and is intended to identify areas of cooperation tied to Canada’s underwater defense capabilities, the statement reads. WASS Submarine Systems is a Fincantieri subsidiary focused on underwater defense systems, while Magellan Aerospace has an industrial presence in Canada, according to the statement.

Under the agreement, the companies will examine opportunities for Canadian participation in heavyweight torpedo and countermeasure system work, the company says. Potential areas include component production, energetic sections, subassemblies, final assembly, factory testing, maintenance, and in-service support, the statement reads.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between the two companies across the lifecycle of underwater defense systems, according to the statement. The companies say the effort is intended to support in-country sustainment and local industrial participation in Canada.