U.S. Army awards Elbit Systems America $107 million night-vision contract

October 12, 2022

Lisa Daigle

FORT WORTH, Texas. Elbit Systems of America won a production order from the U.S. Army worth approximately $107 million to supply enhanced night vision goggle – binocular (ENVG-B) systems, spare parts, logistics support, and test equipment.

The company announcement describes the ENVG-B as goggles integrating heads-up situational awareness; they include a wireless connection to soldiers’ rifle-mounted thermal weapon sight, enabling rapid target acquisition, using augmented reality to better understand the environment and engage with adversaries in close combat operations during challenging conditions.

Equipment in this production order will be made in Roanoke, Virginia and is slated to be delivered during 2023 and 2024. 

Elbit Systems of America

4700 Marine Creek Parkway
Fort Worth, Texas 76179
+1 817.234.6600
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - Communications
Avionics
