VIDEO: AUSA 2021 first-day recap with Military Embedded Systems

VIDEO: AUSA 2021 first-day recap with Military Embedded SystemsNews
October 11, 2021
AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- WASHINGTON, D.C. Military Embedded Systems Technology Editor Emma Helfrich and Group Editorial Director John McHale give their insights into what they saw at the show on Day 1 Sensor Sopen Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard, Edition 1.0, to laser guidance systems to artificial intelligence (AI) software to people back attending live events.
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/s44B6tsXu48
Stay tuned for tomorrow's recap of AUSA 2021 Day 2!