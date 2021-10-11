Military Embedded Systems

VIDEO: AUSA 2021 first-day recap with Military Embedded Systems

News

October 11, 2021

VIDEO: AUSA 2021 first-day recap with Military Embedded Systems
Left, Emma Helfrich, MES Technology Editor; Right, John McHale, Group Editorial Director.

AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- WASHINGTON, D.C. Military Embedded Systems Technology Editor Emma Helfrich and Group Editorial Director John McHale give their insights into what they saw at the show on Day 1 Sensor Sopen Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard, Edition 1.0, to laser guidance systems to artificial intelligence (AI) software to people back attending live events.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/s44B6tsXu48

 

Stay tuned for tomorrow's recap of AUSA 2021 Day 2!

