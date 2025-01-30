Virtualized Aegis Weapon System supports CJADC2 integration at Keen Sword exercise

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales

BETHESDA, Maryland. Lockheed Martin supported the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) in coordinating long-range fires across maritime and land units during exercise Keen Sword near mainland Japan, the company announced in a statement.

During the exercise, the Virtualized Aegis Weapon System (VAWS) provided fire coordination support to the U.S. Army’s 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) in a naval special warfare mission targeting a land-based objective, the statement reads. VAWS enabled digital fire control coordination across multiple platforms, including the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System, removing the need for manual transmission of orders and improving integration between land and maritime forces, the company says.

The exercise demonstrated command and control (C2) integration across multiple domains by linking naval and ground forces to coordinate simulated long-range strikes, the statement adds. Keen Sword, a biennial field training exercise, aims to enhance the interoperability of U.S. and JSDF forces, with Aegis systems playing a key role due to their deployment across the U.S., Japan, Korea, and Australia as part of their defensive capabilities.