EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Redefining Electronic Warfare and Signal Intelligence with Open Standards

At Open.Tech by Amphenol, we are at the forefront of innovation, empowering electronic warfare (EW) and signal intelligence (SIGINT) systems with cutting-edge solutions built on open standards. Our modular open systems approach (MOSA)-aligned technologies are designed to enable seamless integration, interoperability, and scalability for mission-critical applications in the defense sector.

Supporting the Mission with Open Architecture Solutions

As part of Amphenol Military and Aerospace Operations (AMAO), https://open.tech/provides a centralized marketplace for state-of-the-art MOSA-compliant technologies. With decades of expertise in harsh-environment interconnect systems, Amphenol delivers high-performance solutions tailored to the demands of EW and SIGINT, including:

High-Speed Data and Connectivity: Ruggedized connectors and fiber optics designed to support real-time data transmission critical for electronic signal interception and processing.

Solutions aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard and OpenVPX: High-speed board-level connectors, transceivers, and Ethernet switches that integrate effortlessly into embedded systems.

Advanced Modular Systems: Modular designs enable rapid adaptation to evolving threats, enhancing the lifecycle efficiency of EW systems.

Key Technologies for EW and SIGINT Applications

Our portfolio includes cutting-edge products engineered for the challenges of modern electronic warfare and intelligence operations: