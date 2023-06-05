Military Embedded Systems

Global SIGINT market to reach $18 billion by 2027: report

News

June 05, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Global SIGINT market to reach $18 billion by 2027: report

DUBLIN, Ireland. The global signals intelligence market will grow from $14.7 billion in 2023 to $17.93 billion in 2027 for a compound annual growth rate of 5.1%, a new report predicts.

The report, from Research and Markets, states that the major players in this market in the coming years include BAE Systems, Elbit Sytems, General Dynamics, L3Harris, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin, Mercury Systems, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Rheinmetall, Saab, Thales, Rohde-Schwarz, Rolta India, Systematic, Boeing, Cobham, and Leonardo.

North America is the largest region in the signals intelligence market, but the Asia-Pacific region was expected to be the fastest growing in the coming years, the report states.

"The growing defense budget of major countries across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the signals intelligence market going forward," it adds.

