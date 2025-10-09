GUEST BLOG: Solving CJADC2's last mile

On today’s battlefield, the task of ensuring that critical data reaches the tip of the spear more quickly and reliably is pivotal, yet is sometimes overlooked. While major investments have been made in bolstering data flow to and from the tactical operations center (TOC), this reality disregards the most critical part of the battlespace: the ultimate edge, or the last mile, where forward-deployed warfighters and unmanned systems operate. Here, connectivity isn’t just a convenience – it’s the lifeline for split-second decisions and survivability. In an autonomy-first world, warfighters need a new paradigm for supporting operators where it matters most.

The disconnect in pushing actionable intelligence to this last mile directly undermines the front line’s ability to make swift, informed decisions and effectively manage deployed unmanned systems, especially in contested environments. Legacy communication systems compound this problem: They can be inherently rigid, incapable of dynamically adapting to changing spectrum conditions, fluctuating bandwidth availability, or evolving mission requirements. They don’t gracefully degrade or intelligently route data when networks become constrained, which forces warfighters to manually juggle multiple network, which then creates an unsustainable cognitive load that detracts from the primary mission.

The ultimate edge demands intelligent, resilient networking governed by software. While comms specialists have manually managed multiple links for decades, the future fight requires highly dynamic, automated orchestration. Imagine warfighters and unmanned systems seamlessly accessing critical intelligence across a myriad of communication modalities – from 5G and MANET to mesh and narrowband satellite – without needing to adjust network settings on the move.

Achieving this vision requires overcoming a persistent obstacle: the lack of interoperability. When network design prioritizes isolated functionality over open standards, warfighters face a fragmented battlespace. Data silos emerge, communications black holes divide units, and teams resort to cumbersome integrations to share vital information. This fundamental lack of interoperability severely restricts the scalability of operations, making it incredibly difficult to rapidly deploy and integrate new units or technologies. It cripples the ability to collaborate effectively across diverse elements of the Joint Force, slowing decision cycles and ultimately putting lives and missions at risk.

For emerging technologies to make an impact on the battle­space, they must be MOSA [modular open systems approach]-compliant. Managing data across various networks is one challenge, but intelligently routing it across disparate systems and into different situational awareness platforms requires flexibility and interoperability. This foundational shift enables maximum situational awareness for every warfighter and decision-maker across the Joint Force, unlocking the full potential of integrated operations.

The pursuit of seamless integration and complete situational awareness becomes even more critical with the escalating proliferation of unmanned aerial systems (UASs). Warfighters increasingly depend on these assets for everything from reconnaissance to precision targeting, often needing them to deploy and act in a moment’s notice. For these systems to operate effectively – especially in coordinated efforts like swarming or complex collaborative missions – interoperability across deployed UAS is non-negotiable. A drone that cannot communicate with its robotic partner or fails to fluidly share data with a human operator or command element becomes an isolated tool, not a force multiplier.

Merely fielding more drones is insufficient; the true challenge lies in equipping these assets with reliable and resilient communications payloads. Without resilient data links, even the most advanced UAS becomes a liability when pushed beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) or into contested environments, severing the vital connection between asset, operator, and command. This isn’t just about avoiding jammers; it’s about ensuring persistent, high-fidelity data flow for true autonomy – extending human reach, gathering critical intelligence, and executing tasks in high-risk zones without putting warfighters in harm’s way.

This uninterrupted connection for every asset, warfighter, and command element is foundational to realizing the last mile of CJADC2, ensuring maximum situational awareness across the battlespace. The White House’s recent American Drone Dominance Executive Order highlights the urgency of this very challenge, emphasizing the need for robust, secure, and resilient drone ecosystems. Development and deployment of communications solutions that can withstand the rigors of multi-domain operations and leverage diverse networks will actively strengthen the Defense Industrial Base and solve for the critical last mile of CJADC2.

James Kubik is CEO of Somewear Labs.

