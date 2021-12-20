Military Embedded Systems

Next-Generation Interceptor System team gets green light from Missile Defense Agency to proceed to next phase

News

December 20, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Next-Generation Interceptor System team gets green light from Missile Defense Agency to proceed to next phase
Northrop Grumman image.

FORT BELVOIR, Va. The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has approved the System Requirements Review (SRR) from the Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies team regarding the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI); the companies are now allowed to proceed with initial system design, additional risk-reduction testing, and critical-component qualification activities.

approved

NGI is intended to be used as a missile defense weapon system that both meets the current ballistic missile threat and will be able to meet future threats. The system will use such 21st-century innovations as multiple kill vehicle technology, digital engineering, DevSecOps [a development, security, and operations approach], and modular architectures.  

This milestone comes on the heels of the announcement in early December that Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies demonstrated its NGI Common Software Factory, which enables rapid development, integration, and delivery in a DevSecOps environment.

 

Featured Companies

U.S. Missile Defense Agency

5700 18th Street, Bldg 245
Fort Belvoir, VA 22060
Website

Raytheon Technologies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Topic Tags
Avionics
Press Release
Jamco America Announces Extensive Testing Service Capabilities for Entire Product Design Cycle
More Avionics
Unmanned
FLIR photo: Black Hornet nano UAS.
News
Nano and micro UAS system market growth will be driven by tactical military operations, study predicts
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Northrop Grumman image.
News
Next-Generation Interceptor System team gets green light from Missile Defense Agency to proceed to next phase
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Press Release
SmarteCAM - a ready-to-deploy smart AI camera from e-con Systems is now listed on AWS partner device catalog!
More A.I.