Next-Generation Interceptor System team gets green light from Missile Defense Agency to proceed to next phase

FORT BELVOIR, Va. The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has approved the System Requirements Review (SRR) from the Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies team regarding the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI); the companies are now allowed to proceed with initial system design, additional risk-reduction testing, and critical-component qualification activities.

NGI is intended to be used as a missile defense weapon system that both meets the current ballistic missile threat and will be able to meet future threats. The system will use such 21st-century innovations as multiple kill vehicle technology, digital engineering, DevSecOps [a development, security, and operations approach], and modular architectures.

This milestone comes on the heels of the announcement in early December that Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies demonstrated its NGI Common Software Factory, which enables rapid development, integration, and delivery in a DevSecOps environment.