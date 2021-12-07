Digital software factory for NextGen Interceptor approved by MDA

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman photo.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has approved the Northrop Grumman Corporation and Raytheon Missiles & Defense Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) team’s common software factory solution and its associated digital infrastructure following successful testing.

With this accredited digital ecosystem in place, officials claim the program is set to integrate, make decisions, and accelerate the NGI software design and development. The common software factory is intended to bring the Northrop Grumman and Raytheon team together with the MDA into a single development environment.

According to Northrop Grumman, the NGI common software factory is equipped with a set of tools, process workflows, scripts, and environments configured to produce software deployable artifacts with minimal human intervention.

Northrop Grumman’s NGI team, with its strategic partner Raytheon Technologies, brings missile defense experience including ground systems, battle management, command and control, interceptor boost vehicles and kill vehicles, as well as innovative technologies, agile processes, and proven facilities.