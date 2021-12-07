Military Embedded Systems

Digital software factory for NextGen Interceptor approved by MDA

News

December 07, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Digital software factory for NextGen Interceptor approved by MDA
Northrop Grumman photo.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has approved the Northrop Grumman Corporation and Raytheon Missiles & Defense Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) team’s common software factory solution and its associated digital infrastructure following successful testing.

With this accredited digital ecosystem in place, officials claim the program is set to integrate, make decisions, and accelerate the NGI software design and development. The common software factory is intended to bring the Northrop Grumman and Raytheon team together with the MDA into a single development environment.

According to Northrop Grumman, the NGI common software factory is equipped with a set of tools, process workflows, scripts, and environments configured to produce software deployable artifacts with minimal human intervention.

Northrop Grumman’s NGI team, with its strategic partner Raytheon Technologies, brings missile defense experience including ground systems, battle management, command and control, interceptor boost vehicles and kill vehicles, as well as innovative technologies, agile processes, and proven facilities. 

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

U.S. Missile Defense Agency

5700 18th Street, Bldg 245
Fort Belvoir, VA 22060
Website
Categories
Comms - Spectrum Management
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - Test
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Press Release
Liteye Announces First Spyglass 3-D Radar Customer and Full Production
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: APZU Mezzanine Module
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
AI-powered solutions for missile defense in development with 1st Edge
More A.I.
Cyber
BAE Systems image.
News
Digital engineering to be used by BAE Systems under cybersecurity contract
More Cyber