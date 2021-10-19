Military Embedded Systems

Open architecture EW and SIGINT suite in development for tactical vehicles

News

October 19, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image.

BETHESDA, Md. The U.S. Army through the Consortium Management Group (CMG)/ Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5), awarded Lockheed Martin a Project Agreement to continue development of the Terrestrial Layer System (TLS) program, which will provide situational awareness capabilities to the U.S. Army.

The U.S. Army says TLS will play a critical role in realizing the service’s Army of 2028 vision. Designed for tactical vehicles, TLS will aim to deliver an integrated suite of signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare, and cyberspace operations capabilities to enable the Joint All Domain Operational (JADO) capable force.

The systems are developed with open architecture for converged cyber, EW, and SIGINT systems that conform to the DoD’s C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS). Through CMOSS open system standards, the Army and industry can rapidly develop and deploy new techniques and use hardware and software across airborne and ground platforms for optimal interoperability.

The contract for TLS Phase 2 is valued at $9,672,781. Over the next three months, Lockheed Martin will finalize designs associated with key hardware and software elements based on experience gained in Phase 1 and soldier feedback. They will also conduct further operational analysis and demonstrate additional operational capabilities to the Army.

 

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Comms - Spectrum Management
Avionics
