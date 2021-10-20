Open architecture SIGINT technology selected for GHOST program

Military Embedded Systems

October 20, 2021

HUDSON, N.H. The U.S. Air Force has awarded the BAE Systems-Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) team a contract to provide a prototype design for next-generation open architecture signals intelligence (SIGINT) technology under its Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology (GHOST) program.

According to the company, the award continues BAE Systems, Inc.’s development efforts to provide full-spectrum awareness and actionable intelligence with a SIGINT sensor design.

Under the contract, awarded earlier this year, the team will aim to provide a sensor prototype that gives insight into adversaries’ actions by collecting and analyzing electronic signals. It will exploit the radio frequency (RF) spectrum to detect, identify, locate, and track RF emissions.

The BAE Systems portion of the development work for this contract will take place at its facility in Hudson, New Hampshire. SNC will perform GHOST work in Folsom, California, San Antonio, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

