Radar from Echodyne chosen as part of Army's force protection solution

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SEATTLE. Radar platform company Echodyne has been chosen to supply its radars to Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC), the prime contractor for the $191 million, five-year U.S. Army’s Security Surveillance System (SSS) program of record.

According to the Echodyne announcement, the company uses a new metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) approach that enhances 4D data on the approaching object, whether it is human, vehicle, boat, or unmanned system.

Echodyne reports that the initial group of 46 EchoGuard radars was delivered in December 2021.