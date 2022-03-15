Military Embedded Systems

Radar from Echodyne chosen as part of Army's force protection solution

News

March 15, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Radar from Echodyne chosen as part of Army's force protection solution

SEATTLE. Radar platform company Echodyne has been chosen to supply its radars to Advanced Technology Systems Company (ATSC), the prime contractor for the $191 million, five-year U.S. Army’s Security Surveillance System (SSS) program of record.

According to the Echodyne announcement, the company uses a new metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) approach that enhances 4D data on the approaching object, whether it is human, vehicle, boat, or unmanned system. 

Echodyne reports that the initial group of 46 EchoGuard radars was delivered in December 2021.  

Featured Companies

Advanced Technology Systems Company

Website
(703) 556-0557

Echodyne

12112 115th Ave NE
Kirkland, Washington 98034
Website
[email protected]

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Avionics
HENSOLDT photo.
News
German C-130 Hercules to be equipped with missile defense system
More Avionics
Unmanned
Stock photo.
News
Small UAS in development for Army to focus on autonomy
More Unmanned
A.I.
Stock image.
News
AI-based air traffic management in development with SGS
More A.I.
Cyber
Sponsored Story
Container Security for Aerospace and Defense Systems from Cloud to Edge
More Cyber