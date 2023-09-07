Saab to debut user platform concept at DSEI 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab. LONDON. Saab is set to introduce at DSEI -- held in London September 12-15 -- its Future Operator Workspace, what it calls an immersive, intuitive user platform concept for superior management of critical systems in all battle situations.

According to the Saab press release, the operator combat console enables a clear and distinct presentation of the tactical and operational environment, helping to optimize the operators’ ability to process complex cognitive decisions quickly. The Future Operator Workspace is aimed at reducing operator mental load and fatigue and enabling increased reaction times, thereby saving valuable seconds in critical situations.

Johan Hägg, 9LV Product Manager for Saab’s business area Surveillance, said of the upcoming launch: “Our Future Operator Workspace is a complete evolution of the naval operator combat console, seamlessly integrating human-centered design and ergonomics, with a sophisticated user-machine interface for an exciting view of the future. The innovation and technology employed in the platform enables an increased tactical advantage under even the most extreme conditions and, when combined with Saab’s combat management system, the platform significantly enhances operator effectiveness and survivability for naval operators.”

According to the company, the new platform is highly customizable, takes up less space than earlier platforms, and uses Saab’s bespoke combat-management software with advanced functionality and new modes of interaction.

DSEI attendees may visit the Future Operator Workspace at the Saab exhibition stand -- H7-210