SIGINT/EW sensor system for U.S. Army vehicles to be provided by General Dynamics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy General Dynamics

FAIRFAX, Virginia. General Dynamics Mission Systems has won a $5.5 million contract for the sustainment of Prophet Enhanced sensor systems for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The Prophet Enhanced is an all-weather tactical signals intelligence and electronic warfare support sensor system fielded on ground vehicles to provide force protection, situational awareness, and target development for U.S. Army units, the statement reads. This is the first delivery order under the initial contract, which was awarded Jan. 31 and has a ceiling of $481.6 million over a five-year period.

GD will provide the Army's Integrated Logistics Support Center (ILSC) with ongoing sustainment services, spare parts and obsolescence risk management, and contractor field service representatives to support system readiness, the statement adds.