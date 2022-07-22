Military Embedded Systems

Strategic intelligence aircraft sold to NATO country

News

July 22, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Strategic intelligence aircraft sold to NATO country
A Special Mission Aircraft produced by IAI. (Photo courtesy of IAI)

LOD, Israel. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has won a contract worth $200 million to provide Special Mission Aircraft to an unidentified NATO member country in Europe, the company said in a statement.

The aircraft, which is based on a smaller business jet platform, uses miniaturized sensors and software applications based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, the company stated. It also uses active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.

The aircraft is developed by IAI and subsidiary ELTA Systems Ltd.

IAI's Special Mission Aircraft come in four categories: airborne early warning and control aircraft (AEW&C), aerial ground surveillance aircraft (AGS), maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), and signal intelligence (SIGINT) and electronic warfare (EW) aircraft.

Featured Companies

Israel Aerospace Industries

Ben Gurion International Airpo
Lod, 70100
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Avionics
An AH-64 Apache scans for simulated enemies during an exercise. (US government photo)
News
US Army helicopter flight computer contract won by Triumph

July 20, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
A Special Mission Aircraft produced by IAI. (Photo courtesy of IAI)
News
Strategic intelligence aircraft sold to NATO country

July 22, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Illustration
News
AI/ML platform chosen for Raytheon's Army TITAN prototype

July 07, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
Story
Big data on mobile networks: the role of software-defined radio (SDR)

July 22, 2022
More Comms