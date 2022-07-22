Strategic intelligence aircraft sold to NATO country

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

A Special Mission Aircraft produced by IAI. (Photo courtesy of IAI)

LOD, Israel. Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has won a contract worth $200 million to provide Special Mission Aircraft to an unidentified NATO member country in Europe, the company said in a statement.

The aircraft, which is based on a smaller business jet platform, uses miniaturized sensors and software applications based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, the company stated. It also uses active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.

The aircraft is developed by IAI and subsidiary ELTA Systems Ltd.

IAI's Special Mission Aircraft come in four categories: airborne early warning and control aircraft (AEW&C), aerial ground surveillance aircraft (AGS), maritime patrol aircraft (MPA), and signal intelligence (SIGINT) and electronic warfare (EW) aircraft.