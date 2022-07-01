Sweden buys 2 Saab AEW&C aircraft, with options for 2 more

News

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. The Swedish Defence Material Administration has purchased two GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft from manufacturer Saab, with options to purchase two more, according to a company statement.

The contract, which will last from 2022-2027, is worth SEK 7.3 billion ($705 million USD). The GlobalEye is built off the Global 6000 aircraft and features the Erieye Extended Range radar, as well as a suite of sensors and a command and control systems.

The aircraft provides airborne situational awareness to military units in the Air Force, Army, and Navy. It can also be used for civilian tasks, such as rescue missions during natural disasters.

The work will be performed in Sweden, Finland, and South Africa.