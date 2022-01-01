6 GHz Ultra-Wideband Recorder Extends Recording Bandwidths

Eletter Product

Sample rates up to 6 GHz

Sample rates up to 6 GHz Real-time sustained recording rates up to 6 GB/sec

Analog signal bandwidths up to 2.4 GHz for recording & 1.28 GHz for playback

Front-panel removable NVMe storage up to 122 TB

SystemFlow software GUI with Signal Viewer analysis tool

The Talon RTR 2742 is a turn-key record and playback system for ultra-wideband analog RF/IF signals. Using two 12-bit, 6.4 GHz A/D converters, this system can achieve sustained recording of 2.4 GHz bandwidth signals at rates up to 6 GBytes per second.



Complemented by a 16-bit, 6.4 GHz D/A converter, the RTR 2742 is capable of playing back analog signal bandwidths up to 1.28 GHz. Built-in digital down- and up-converters provide flexible bandwidth and tuning frequency selection for both record and playback.



"Many communications and radar applications operate across ultra-wideband frequencies. Now we can satisfy the many customers who need to digitize and record these signals with bandwidths as high as 2.4 GHz," noted Rodger Hosking, director of sales, Mercury. He added, "With the Talon RTR 2742, engineers can capture the whole spectrum in a single wideband channel, eliminating the need to break up the signal into smaller bands, covering adjacent slices of the spectrum."