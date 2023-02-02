Military Embedded Systems

6 new SOSA-aligned backplanes offered by Elma

News

February 02, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Elma

FREMONT, California. Elma Electronic has added six more high-speed backplanes that align with The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard 1.0 which will enable complex, high-speed signal processing, the company said in a statement.

The new backplanes are "designed to help accelerate development of a common, modular architecture across critical C5ISR and EW [electronic warfare] systems," the company says.

The backplanes support up to "100GBase-KR4 and PCIe gen 4 high-speed signals on all applicable data paths," and one of the 6-slot models also supports VITA 66.5 optical connectors, the statement reads.

"Several high-performance mission-critical systems can benefit from these new backplanes including mission control, sensor based systems, surveillance, radar and other beamforming applications as well as weapons control, target tracking and display, navigational control, threat detection and process and environmental monitoring," the company adds.

