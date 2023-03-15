Annapolis Micro Systems announces open house, computing seminar

ANNAPOLIS, Md. MOSA [Modular Open Systems Approach] board and systems supplier Annapolis Micro Systems is hosting its 4th Annual High-Performance Signal Processing & Embedded Computing Seminar and Open House at its Annapolis, Maryland headquarters on April 13, 2023. The event is free and open for registration for all customers, partners, and prospects. Register here.

Noah Donaldson, Annapolis Micro Systems chief technical officer, stated: “This year we are excited to feature a whole new agenda, with guest speakers from AMD Xilinx, Intel, and Jariet Technologies. We plan to cover the latest and greatest technologies and architectures for high-performance signal processing, as well as what is coming in the next year.”

The event will include a seminar starting in the morning (and includes lunch), which will feature presentations on the topics of:

SOSA Update: What's New for this Super Standard?

Leveraging Versal Premium FPGAs and AI Cores

Jariet Direct RF Sampling and Synthesis: Technology, Applications, and Future

How Does Agilex Direct RF-Series Technology Change the Game for High-Performance Processing?

Expert Panel: Tradeoffs in High-Performance SOSA Product/System Design

What to Expect in Annapolis' Next-Gen Board Support Package

What’s New & In the Pipeline? An Innovation Update

The open house will start in the afternoon and feature surface-mount manufacturing demos and product demos.

Please visit https://www.annapmicro.com/rsvp/ for more information.