Benchmark Lark Technology previewing mmWave filters at IMS 2022

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Benchmark image. INTERNATIONAL MICROWAVE SYMPOSIUM--IMS 2022, DENVER. – Benchmark Electronics is showing its latest high-performance RF/microwave filters and components from Benchmark Lark Technology at this week's IMS 2022 in Denver.

Benchmark is featuring its filter designs -- including those using cavity, discrete LC, ceramic resonator, SIW, and PCB technologies -- that fit applications from 10 MHz to 40 GHz and above, aimed at answering the industry need for miniaturized, reduced-SWaP-C [size, weight, power, and cost] designs.

Benchmark Lark Technology is available to discuss design and production of waveguide, coaxial, and surface-mount-technology (SMT) filters, including at mmWave frequencies for applications such as 5G, satellite communications (SATCOM), and automotive radar.

IMS showgoers can visit Benchmark in Booth #11040.