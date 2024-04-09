Best In Show awards at Sea-Air-Space 2024: Excellence in embedded computing

SAN DIEGO. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's Sea-Air-Space 2024 Conference & Exhibition.

Elma Electronic won a 4-Star Award in the embedded computing category for its MORA Ready Development Platform. Elma says the MORA Ready Development Platform simplifies the process of creating RF signal processing capabilities and accelerates integration of existing applications. It features Sciens Innovations helux Core software tools to accelerate RF signal generation and system development.

In photo: Mark Littlefield, Director, Systems Products, Elma Electronic and Travis Doll, CEO/President, Sciens Innovations.

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.