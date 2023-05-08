Dawn ITM-6973 Intelligent 3U VPX Test Module

Also system monitor and load board, the feature packed Dawn VME Products ITM-6973 performs an amazing range of applications and tests such as OpenVPX Rule Compliance testing and certification, system design validation and characterization. Doubles as an important monitoring, data logging, and reporting device when included within deployed systems. Can data log and time stamp extraordinary events such as shock and vibration, operation outside of normal thresholds.

3U VPX Test Module performs a wide variety of functions and applications such as:

Compliance testing of VITA Rules for OpenVPX conduction cooled systems.

Design Validation of systems based on Power and Thermal simulation of deployed board set.

Emulate system operating current profile based on multiple current image mapping of actual modules.

Measure power supply hold up time of voltage rails under various loads.

Measure Peak-to-Peak noise on each voltage rail.

Design Validation of planned deployed system.

System Characterization of new products.

Automatic system power and thermal characterization with graphical file output.

Empirically test, measure and record thermal characteristics of a conduction cooled enclosure.

Confirm power Supply set points for over-current and over-temperature.

Thermostatically controlled heater keeps equipment operational in cold environments.

