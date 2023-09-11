Dawn PSD-6362 3U VITA 62 Single Slot Power Backplane

VITA 62 Compliant 3U 500 Watt 6-Channel Plug-in Power Supply Docking Board/Backplane for OpenVPX Systems. VITA 62 power connector. Guide Pin Keys, Sense/Share connector, Monitor connector, Power Studs for high current output. Designed for quick addition of power to VPX platforms.

500W power output capability per unit.

Up to 4 units may be paralleled into a single system.

Power connector and studs provided for connecting power to the backplane.

3U 1″ form factor.

True 6-Channel design provides full OpenVPX support.

Separate assemblies support AC or DC operation.

Jumper options all setting board address (GA) and forced enable (EN).

Single connector for monitoring provides access to all power, control, and communications.

Fully assembled and tested.

