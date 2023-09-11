Military Embedded Systems

Dawn PSD-6362 3U VITA 62 Single Slot Power Backplane

Eletter Product

PSD-6362VITA 62 Compliant 3U 500 Watt 6-Channel Plug-in Power Supply Docking Board/Backplane for OpenVPX Systems. VITA 62 power connector. Guide Pin Keys, Sense/Share connector, Monitor connector, Power Studs for high current output. Designed for quick addition of power to VPX platforms. 

  • VITA 62 Compliant 3U VPX power supply docking board.
  • 500W power output capability per unit.
  • Up to 4 units may be paralleled into a single system.
  • Power connector and studs provided for connecting power to the backplane.
  • 3U 1″ form factor.
  • True 6-Channel design provides full OpenVPX support.
  • Separate assemblies support AC or DC operation.
  • Jumper options all setting board address (GA) and forced enable (EN).
  • Single connector for monitoring provides access to all power, control, and communications.
  • Fully assembled and tested.

Rugged, Reliable and Ready.
You need it right. You want Dawn.

Featured Companies

Dawn VME Products

Website
[email protected]
1-510-657-4444
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms