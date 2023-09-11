Dawn PSD-6362 3U VITA 62 Single Slot Power Backplane

Dawn PSD-6362 3U VITA 62 Single Slot Power BackplaneEletter Product
VITA 62 Compliant 3U 500 Watt 6-Channel Plug-in Power Supply Docking Board/Backplane for OpenVPX Systems. VITA 62 power connector. Guide Pin Keys, Sense/Share connector, Monitor connector, Power Studs for high current output. Designed for quick addition of power to VPX platforms.
- VITA 62 Compliant 3U VPX power supply docking board.
- 500W power output capability per unit.
- Up to 4 units may be paralleled into a single system.
- Power connector and studs provided for connecting power to the backplane.
- 3U 1″ form factor.
- True 6-Channel design provides full OpenVPX support.
- Separate assemblies support AC or DC operation.
- Jumper options all setting board address (GA) and forced enable (EN).
- Single connector for monitoring provides access to all power, control, and communications.
- Fully assembled and tested.
Rugged, Reliable and Ready.
You need it right. You want Dawn.