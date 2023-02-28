Dawn Rugged 1 to 6 Slot 3U VPX Cube Enclosures

Dawn VPX Cube Enclosures are cold plate base coupled conduction cooled featuring 1 to 6 slots of 3U VPX with a 6 channel intelligent up to 400 Watt power supply. Designed to MIL-STD-810E, DO-160E and MIL-STD-461E specifications, the short and efficient thermal conductivity path of the VPX Cube provides for robust cooling performance and maximum power dissipation. Operating temperature range is -40°C to +85°C. Full environmental sealing ensures reliable operation in any environment. Embedded RuSH Technology monitors Power Supply voltage and current on all 6-channels plus temperature and (optionally) humidity.

Flexible backplane fabric and I/O mapping supports virtually any application. Backplane is configurable to meet any data plane connection fabric. Front I/O mapping overlay enables signal path customization from card I/O, such as PMC and XMC, to front panel I/O interface connectors. The I/O panel connectors can be linked to optical as well as SMA and other RF connectors for application enhancement.

The highly configurable VPX Cube is fully ruggedized for difficult Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), land, sea and airborne mission-critical conditions. Dawn VME Products can modify its VPX Cube platform to suit customer unique requirements.

1 to 6 Slots of 3U VPX on 1″ pitch (OpenVPX Ready).

Integrated intelligent Power Supply provides up to 400 Watts of 6-channel power.

Embedded RuSH technology actively monitors voltage, current and temperature and talks over system management bus using I2C.

Performance “Eye”-tested and Dawn patented Fabric Mapping Modules allow customization of data plane fabric.

High-bandwidth, differential shielded PCI Express type Rigid I/O panel interface eliminates wiring challenges.

Dawn patented backplane I/O mapping modules enable PMC/XMC to I/O customization.

Rugged, Reliable and Ready.

You need it right. You want Dawn.