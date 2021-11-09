Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare suites from Elbit Systems to equip U.K. royal navy

News

November 09, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare suites from Elbit Systems to equip U.K. royal navy
Gordon Johnson/Pixabay

LONDON. Elbit Systems U.K. (a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, Haifa, Israel) has won a contract valued at approximately $100 million (approximately £73 million) to provide the U.K. royal navy with new electronic warfare (EW) capabilities under Increment 1 of the Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) program.

Under the terms of the agreement -- handled by engineering services company Babcock International Group -- Elbit Systems U.K. will  design, manufacture, and deliver maritime EW suites comprised of entirely digital full-spectrum radar electronic support measures (RESM) and EW command and control (EWC2) systems. 

The agreed-upon systems are aimed at enhancing situational awareness and antiship missile defense for front-line platforms and  boosting the ability of the navy to fully be in contact with the electromagnetic environment.

Work under the contract will be performed over a period of 13 years.

Featured Companies

Elbit Systems

Advanced Technology Center
Haifa, 3100401
Website
+972 77 294 0000
Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Topic Tags
Avionics
Collins Aerospace image.
News
FACE and SOSA aligned avionics demoed by Collins Aerospace
More Avionics
Unmanned
DARPA photo.
News
UAV demoed airborne recovery in DARPA Gremlins test
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Gordon Johnson/Pixabay
News
Electronic warfare suites from Elbit Systems to equip U.K. royal navy
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Press Release
Mobilicom secures first cybersecurity software contract
More Cyber