Electronic warfare suites from Elbit Systems to equip U.K. royal navy

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Gordon Johnson/Pixabay

LONDON. Elbit Systems U.K. (a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, Haifa, Israel) has won a contract valued at approximately $100 million (approximately £73 million) to provide the U.K. royal navy with new electronic warfare (EW) capabilities under Increment 1 of the Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) program.

Under the terms of the agreement -- handled by engineering services company Babcock International Group -- Elbit Systems U.K. will design, manufacture, and deliver maritime EW suites comprised of entirely digital full-spectrum radar electronic support measures (RESM) and EW command and control (EWC2) systems.

The agreed-upon systems are aimed at enhancing situational awareness and antiship missile defense for front-line platforms and boosting the ability of the navy to fully be in contact with the electromagnetic environment.

Work under the contract will be performed over a period of 13 years.