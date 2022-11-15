EO/IR market to increase by 11.6% every year through 2030: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DUBLIN, Ireland. The electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) market will increase by 11.6% each year through 2030 as demand for military countermeasures increases, a new report predicts.

The report, from Research and Markets, states that while EO/IR systems have always enjoyed strong demand, there is growing demand for EO/IR systems paired with countermeasures due to activities in the Indo-Pacific Ocean and attempts by Western governments to figure out ways to better overcome electronic warfare capabilities of China and Russia.

But the trend is toward upgrading existing EO/IR systems rather than buying new ones, the report notes.

"Spectrum supremacy plays a strong role in the development, manufacturing and procurement of EO/IR systems," the report states. "Not all nations afford to purchase new EO/IR systems and the inclination is toward integrating next-generation sensors and other technologies into the existing EO/IR systems. Even countries such as the US and European strong countries initiated upgrading existing EO/IR systems and procuring new ones for ambitious programs such as military or army modernisation."

System integration plays a "crucial role" in assembling and pairing EO/IR systems with other technologies, the report states.

"In modern EO/IR systems utmost care in integrating emerging technologies such as communication and data links, data sharing and data analytics is taken," it adds.