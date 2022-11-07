Extreme Engineering Solutions' XChange6300 is an Embedded Services Router (ESR) with Cisco IOS-XE® on an XMC/PMC Module

The XChange6300 by Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) is an XMC/PMC-based Embedded Services Router (ESR) router that runs Cisco IOS-XE® Software with Cisco Mobile Ready Net capabilities, providing highly secure data, voice, and video communications to stationary and mobile network nodes across wired and wireless links.

Features

Runs Cisco IOS-XE® software

Marvell® ARMADA® 88F7040 ARM-based processor

One 1000BASE-X or 2500BASE-X Ethernet SerDes port from CPU

Two ports that can be independently configured as either 1000BASE-X or 10/100/1000BASE-T Ethernet ports

One RS-232 or RS-422/485 serial port

Cisco Unified Communications Manager Express (CME) support

Cisco Mobile Ready Net, which allows for mobile ad hoc networking and radio aware routing

Onboard hardware acceleration

Integrated threat control using Cisco IOS-XE® Firewall, Cisco IOS-XE® Zone-based Firewall, Cisco IOS-XE® Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and Cisco IOS-XE® Content Filtering

Identity management using authentication, authorization, and accounting (AAA) and public key infrastructure

Ideal Solution for the Demands of Secure Computing

When combined with UHF, VHF, Wi-Fi, and other radio platforms, the combination can create mobile ad hoc networks (MANETs), without requiring a connection to central infrastructure for military and emergency response. It extends the Cisco enterprise infrastructure beyond the reach of traditional fixed-network infrastructure for oil and gas, mining, smart grid, heavy construction, transportation, homeland security, and public safety applications.

Extensive Suite of Features

The router offers two combo ports that can independently support either 10/100/1000BASE-T or 1000BASE-X Ethernet ports, as well as one fixed 1000BASE-X or 2500BASE-X Ethernet port directly from the CPU. The XChange6300 also offers a rich Cisco IOS-XE® Software feature set, suitable for the most Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP)-constrained applications.

To meet the needs of demanding mobile and embedded networking applications, the XChange6300 ESR provides onboard hardware encryption to off-load encryption processing, radio aware routing (RAR) with support for the latest Dynamic Link Exchange Protocol (DLEP), support for IPv6, integrated threat control with Cisco IOS-XE® firewalls and Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), and Quality of Service (QoS). The XChange6300 ESR uses the same Cisco IOS-XE® that IT staffs in the military, energy, public safety, and other industries are already trained on, enabling these organizations to expand their network to personnel, equipment, facilities, and vehicles at the edge of the network – warfighters on the battlefield, mines and drilling platforms, natural disaster mobile command centers – without any additional training.

About Extreme Engineering

Extreme Engineering Solutions, Inc. (X-ES), a 100% U.S.A.-based company, designs and manufactures Intel® and NXP (formerly Freescale)-based single board computers, networking products, storage products, power supplies, and system-level solutions for embedded computing customers. For further information on X-ES products or services, please visit our website: www.xes-inc.com, call +1 (608) 833-1155, or email us at [email protected].