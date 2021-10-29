Ground-based communications jammer contract for U.S. Space Force awarded to L3Harris Technologies

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

L3Harris Communications image.

LOS ANGELES AIR FORCE BASE--SPACE SYSTEMS COMMAND. The U.S. Space Systems Command, the U.S. Space Force acquisitions and development field command, has awarded L3Harris Technologies a contract worth $120.7 million to upgrade a ground-based communications jammer used to block adversaries’ satellite transmissions.

Under the terms of the contract -- which is set to be completed by February 2025 -- L3Harris will upgrade 16 Counter Communications Systems (CCS) at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado; Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; and classified locations outside the continental U.S. according to the announcement from the U.S. Department of Defense.

The U.S. Air Force initially deployed the CCS in 2004 to foil electronic warfare (EW) jammers that other countries were using to disrupt American satellites.

Work is slated to be complete by February 2025 and will be performed in Melbourne, Fla.