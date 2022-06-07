Military Embedded Systems

Introducing the RFM3202: The greatest total bandwidth in a 3U microwave transceiver

RFM3202This high spectral density transceiver offers 2 GHz IBW per channel in an open architecture, 3U OpenVPX form factor.

To best meet the needs of smaller, lighter platforms such as UAVs, the RFM3202 sets a new standard for high-bandwidth applications up to 18 GHz. 
 
Spectral Density 
4x greater spectral density than other 3U transceivers on the market today
 
Four Channels 
Two coherent, fully independent up-conversion and down-conversion channels for EW, direction-finding, SIGINT and signal measurement applications
 
Rugged Form Factor 
The 3U, SOSA aligned transceiver is built for extreme environments and ease of integration

RFM3202 wideband transceiver
The RFM3202 wideband transceiver was built to pair seamlessly with the DCM3220 digital transceiver for a true mixed-signal solution in space constrained environments.

