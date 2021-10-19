New 3U VPX Intel Xeon W Single Board computer --- IC-INT-VPX3k

Press Release

Quimper, France, October 7th, 2021- Interface Concept, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance embedded COTS boards and systems is introducing the IC-INT-VPX3k, a 3U VPX single board computer based on the 11th Gen Intel Core Xeon W series (codename: Tiger Lake-H) processor.

The IC-INT-VPX3k provides the computing power and the media interfaces of a high-performance workstation on a 3U VPX form factor, while keeping power at a low level. It is aimed at large bandwidth and high-demanding applications located at the edge of networks which may have to meet thermal and environmental constraints and have real-time functionality and operational safety mechanisms.

This 3U board-level product leverages the latest Intel 10nm Intel® Xeon® W series processor enhancements to provide high-computing performance and a complete set of high speed interfaces to system integrators with power, fast IO needs and latest generation video interfaces. The IC-INT-VPX3k takes advantage of the Xeon® W eight cores running at 2,1GHz, 64G DDR4 at 3200MT/s and a large number of PCIe gen3 and Gen4 lanes ideal to connect peripherals with tremendous bandwidth. In addition, its supports the well-proven Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (AVX-512) instruction and the security protect modules of the Slim Bootloader.

“The IC-INT-VPX3k is the ideal solution for integrators who are looking for a new generation of SBC combining performance, high speed interfaces, managed power and featuring the latest Intel developments in video. This board will be well-suited for customers designing mission computers and surveillance systems” said Franck Lefèvre, Interface Concept’s Sales director.

Interface Concept provides Board Support Packages for Linux® (IC SDK, others...) and VxWorks. Other RTOS can be supported on request. Compliant with OpenVPX standard, the IC-INT-VPX3k is available in air-cooled and conduction cooled versions (compliant with VITA 47 classes). Interface Concept is now taking orders for the IC-INT-VPX3k which will ship in Q1-2022.