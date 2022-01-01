Military Embedded Systems

New Zynq® UltraScale+™ MPSoC FPGA Development Kit makes getting started easy.

AcroPack® module APZU Zynq 3CG MPSoCThis new development kit contains everything that you need to get started creating your own custom reconfigurable mezzanine module.

The APZU AcroPack® module combines multi-core ARM processors, FPGA capabilities, and I/O interfaces on a rugged, high-density platform for embedded computing applications.

The development kit includes the AcroPack® module APZU Zynq 3CG MPSoC that combines a feature-rich ARM-based processing system and programmable logic in a single device. Two dual-core ARM Cortex CPUs (A53 application processor and R5 real-time processor) deliver high-performance computation capability. 154k logic cells provide plenty of FPGA processing blocks for hardware acceleration and compute-intensive tasks. Additional resources include large on-chip memory, external memory interfaces, and a rich set of peripheral connectivity interfaces. Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, and USB-UART interfaces are supported.

Also included is an AcroPack carrier card to interface the APZU mezzanine module to a PCI Express bus on a PC-based computer system. These carriers offer a unique secure plug-in connection to the I/O board eliminating the customary flimsy cable connection.

A break-out panel with cables for Ethernet, UART, JTA, and 68-pin carrier card connections is also included. This panel will mate directly to all 68-pin AcroPack carriers.

An Engineering Design Kit provides an FPGA-generated firmware example design that provides host access to the hardware digital I/O on the APZU module. The example is implemented using the Xilinx Vivado® development environment and offers a starting point from which customers can develop their customized applications.

For more information about Acromag products, call Inside Sales at (248) 295-0310 or Marketing Communications at (248) 295-0866. The website is www.acromag.com.
 

