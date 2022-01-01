New Zynq® UltraScale+™ MPSoC FPGA Development Kit makes getting started easy.

Eletter Product



This new development kit contains everything that you need to get started creating your own custom reconfigurable mezzanine module.

The APZU AcroPack® module combines multi-core ARM processors, FPGA capabilities, and I/O interfaces on a rugged, high-density platform for embedded computing applications.

The development kit includes the AcroPack® module APZU Zynq 3CG MPSoC that combines a feature-rich ARM-based processing system and programmable logic in a single device. Two dual-core ARM Cortex CPUs (A53 application processor and R5 real-time processor) deliver high-performance computation capability. 154k logic cells provide plenty of FPGA processing blocks for hardware acceleration and compute-intensive tasks. Additional resources include large on-chip memory, external memory interfaces, and a rich set of peripheral connectivity interfaces. Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, and USB-UART interfaces are supported.

Also included is an AcroPack carrier card to interface the APZU mezzanine module to a PCI Express bus on a PC-based computer system. These carriers offer a unique secure plug-in connection to the I/O board eliminating the customary flimsy cable connection.

A break-out panel with cables for Ethernet, UART, JTA, and 68-pin carrier card connections is also included. This panel will mate directly to all 68-pin AcroPack carriers.

An Engineering Design Kit provides an FPGA-generated firmware example design that provides host access to the hardware digital I/O on the APZU module. The example is implemented using the Xilinx Vivado® development environment and offers a starting point from which customers can develop their customized applications.

For more information about Acromag products, call Inside Sales at (248) 295-0310 or Marketing Communications at (248) 295-0866. The website is www.acromag.com.

