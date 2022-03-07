Pixus Releases New OpenVPX Cube Enclosures

Press Release

Pixus Technologies, a provider of embedded computing and enclosure solutions, now offers a small form factor enclosure for development and demonstration of 3U OpenVPX systems.

The OpenVPX Cube Chassis from Pixus is 4U tall with bottom to top cooling and prop up feet for easy viewing/access into the enclosure. The compact chassis is only 42HP (8.4”) wide and allows 4-5 OpenVPX boards in the 3U form factor to be installed along with a compact power supply. Various VITA 65 backplane profiles are available with options for VITA 66 or 67 interfaces. Pluggable VITA 62 or fixed ATX PSUs are available in the typical 3U VPX voltage rails. Card guides for air cooled or conduction cooled boards can be installed into any slot.

Pixus offers OpenVPX and SOSA aligned chassis platforms and backplanes for 3U and 6U boars. This includes desktop, rackmount, MIL rackmount, and MIL ATR style enclosure systems.

About Pixus Technologies

Leveraging over 20 years of innovative standard products, the Pixus team is comprised of industry experts in electronics packaging. Founded in 2009 by senior management from Kaparel Corporation, a Rittal company, Pixus Technologies' embedded backplanes and systems are focused primarily on ATCA, OpenVPX, MicroTCA, and custom designs. Pixus also has an extensive offering of VME-based and cPCI-based solutions. Pixus also has an extensive offering of VME-based and cPCI-based solutions as well as ruggedized SDRs from NI.