Military Embedded Systems

PODCAST: Delivering semiconductor supply chain integrity through industry partnerships

Sponsored Podcast

December 03, 2021

Experts from Mercury Systems and Micron Technology sat down to discuss how they deliver memory products with semiconductor supply chain integrity in the Mercury Now Podcast, titled Delivering semiconductor supply chain integrity through industry partnerships.

The speakers, John Wiemeyer, principal product manager for data at Mercury Systems, and John Votino, senior business development manager at Micron Technology, disucussed how Micron’s Industrial Quotient (IQ) drives collaboration with companies like Mercury Systems to bring to market a mindset and portfolio that delivers sustainable value to our customers through:

  • Trusted design and test, endurance and reliability to align with the needs of long lifecycle embedded applications.
  • Extensive quality testing that delivers the consistent product performance necessary in embedded and mission-critical applications.
  • Product Longevity Program (PLP) that offers extended lifecycle support for eligible products, going a step beyond standard lifecycle support to suit long-life applications.
  • Ruggedization that enables consistent performance across extreme environments, including extended temperature, thermal cycling, shock, humidity.
  • Application-specific tuning through extensive collaboration with global customers, which results in an in-depth understanding of application use cases, enabling products and features that meet specific application needs.

Click here to listen to the Micron and Mercury Systems podcast to learn how to deliver high-performance memory solutions to the edge.

