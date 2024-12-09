PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Abaco Systems’ FMC300 Wideband Low Latency FMC Module

This week’s product, the Abaco Systems FMC300 Wideband Low Latency FMC Module, integrates high-performance analog-to-digital conversion (ADC) and digital-to-analog conversion (DAC) capabilities. The module – aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard – is designed for mission-critical military applications such as software-defined radio (SDR), electronic warfare (EW), and digital radar.

The FMC300’s modular design, compliant with the VITA 57.4 industry open standard, ensures seamless integration and interoperability. With flexible control options for clock source, sampling frequency, and calibration, the FMC300 ensures optimal performance and adaptability to suit specific application needs. It is equipped with individual calibration circuits for fine-tuning of gain, offset, and phase, and can operate in advanced-monitoring and power-down modes.

When paired with Abaco’s state-of-the-art FPGA [field-programmable gate array] carrier cards such as the VP891 SOSA aligned Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA carrier, the FMC300 enables users to solve the challenges of designing modern, complex digital signal processing (DSP) systems.

Configuration

The FMC300 is available in two configurations, with both leveraging Analog Devices mixed-signal devices: Either two 12-bit RF ADC channels at up to 6 GS/sec (Analog Devices AD9082) or four 12-bit RF ADC channels at up to 4 GS/sec (Analog Devices AD9081) options are available. Both configurations support up to four 16-bit DACs at up to 12 GS/sec.

FMC Compliance and Flexibility

The FMC300 is mechanically and electrically compliant to the FMC standard (ANSI/VITA 57.4) and can be used in a conduction-cooled environment with Abaco carrier cards. The device utilizes JESD204B/C high-speed serial interface to the host carrier.

Coupled with a frequency range of up to 7 GHz for both transmit and receive, the FMC300 Is ideal for low-latency applications. The analog signals are AC-coupled and either connected to the front panel as an air-cooled option using SSMB connectors, or to the backplane as a conduction-cooled option using SMP3 connectors. The FMC300 enables flexible control of the sampling frequency and calibration through SPI communication. The ADC has individual calibration circuits for fine-tuning gain, offset, and phase. It is equipped with power supply and temperature monitoring.

Other Features

Dual-channel, 12-bit ADC up to 6GSPS or Quad-channel, 12-bit ADC up to 4GS/sec

Quad-channel, 16-bit DAC up to 12GS/sec

VITA 57.4 FMC compliant

Conduction-cooled available with Abaco carrier

AC-coupled analog signals

SMP3 RF connections to backplane

Sampling frequency and calibration through SPI Flexible clock tree enables Internal clock source

External reference clock

MIL-I-46058C compliant conformal coating (optional)

Seamlessly mates with Abaco VP891 and VP231

For more information, visit the FMC300 product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

To view the FMC300 data sheet, click here.

click here. To watch a FMC300 video, click here.

click here. For SOSA Executive Summary, click here.

click here. For sales information, click here.