PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: ADLINK's SOSA-aligned, 3U VPX processor blade for C4ISR, electronic warfare

This week’s product, ADLNK Technology’s VPX3-TL module, integrates an 8-core CPU for enhanced graphics computing, artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration capabilities, and diverse I/O for next-generation, mission-critical applications. The module is based on Intel Xeon W-11000E processor, formerly Tiger Lake-H, with enhanced data and graphics performance and targets Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), radar, electronic warfare (EW), and other defense applications.

SOSA Aligned

Being aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard, enables the design to provide non-proprietary, open-architecture embedded computing capabilities that are easily reconfigurable and upgradable, highly cost-effective, and quick to develop and deploy.

Interoperability between different systems - including C4ISR, EW, signals intelligence (SIGINT), cognitive radio, and radar - is critical. The SOSA standard is one of several standards that fall broadly within the U.S. Defense Department’s Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) initiative. SOSA centers on key interfaces and open standards, based on the VPX standard (VITA 46/48/65), and aims to develop a common, modular hardware architecture across next-generation, mission-critical applications.

Previously, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) and electronic warfare systems were functionally similar but developmentally stove-piped. Aligning with SOSA enables ADLINK to facilitate its development of non-proprietary, standards-based, open architecture solutions for a broader aerospace and defense market.

Reduced SWaP with Intel Technology

The ADLINK VPX3-TL Series is optimized for reduced size, weight, and power (SWaP) and includes as much as 64GB DDR4-2666 soldered ECC SDRAM; 2x 10GBASE-KR or 2x 1GBASE-KX; one XMC expansion slot with PCIe x8 Gen3 to P2 rear I/O; USB 3.0 and SATA III, (formerly known as SATA 6Gb/s), for high I/O throughput. The Intel RM590E chipset with Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) secure boot and dual 256Mbit SPI flash supports Microsoft Windows 10, Linux and VxWorks 7.

Other specifications

Ethernet

1x 2.5GBASE-T to P2

Supports PXE

Supports Wake-On-LAN (WOL)

Video

1x DisplayPort to P2

Supports DP++

Resolution up to 8K at 60Hz

Display mode selection via BIOS

Serial Ports

COM2: RS-232/422/485 to P2 (RS-232 is 2-wire)

Max data rate for RS-232/422/485 is 115200bps

RS-485 supports auto flow control

RS-232/422/485 mode configuration via BIOS

Security

Discrete TPM 2.0 chip

Supports Intel Secure Boot (UEFI)

Dual BIOS support

Operating Systems

Windows 10

VxWorks 7

Linux (kernel 5.4 and higher)

GPIO

1x GPIO to P1, 3x GPIO to P2

Supports +3.3V (default) or +5V GPIO by BOM option

GPI with edge trigger or level trigger interrupt

Storage

1x SATA 6Gb/s to P2 1x

M.2 2242 on top side (M-key)

Supported M.2 devices: S1, S2, S3, D1, D2, D3, D4

M.2 capacity up to 1TB



Following Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) principles, ADLINK actively works with partners to develop open standards-based, custom, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products, enabling system integrators serving the aerospace and defense sectors to deliver fast-to-market solutions

For more information, visit the VPX3-TL module page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

• To view the VPX3-TL module data sheet, click here.

• For more on ADLINK’s defense and aviation offerings, click here.

• For sales information, click here.