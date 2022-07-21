Military Embedded Systems

Radar equipment from Mercury Systems to aid in Leonardo UK testing and optimization

News

July 21, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: CSIRO Scienceimage.

ANDOVER, Mass. Radar equipment from Mercury Systems will be implemented in Leonardo UK's yet-to-be-deployed "E-Scan" airborne radar as Leonardo embarks on factory testing of its new radar systems.  

This latest contract follows Leonardo's 2019 contract that awarded Mercury the job of designing and manufacturing the next generation of processing technology that would be designed into Leonardo’s E-Scan radar. 

According to the announcement from Mercury, the company will also provide additional systems to Leonardo to support, maintain, and prepare deployed aircraft for specific mission profiles using Mercury’s flexible programming environment, enabling Leonardo use the Mercury radar environment simulator to test, validate, and optimize solutions in the safety and security of the lab environment.

The E-scan radar is intended to be implemented in the Eurofighter airborne platform.

