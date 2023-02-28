Seminar: High-Performance Signal Processing & Embedded Computing

On April 13 in Annapolis, Md., learn about the latest SOSA™ changes and new FPGA capabilities for high-performance digitization and signal processing. AMD Xilinx, Intel, and Jariet Technologies will all present on their newest FPGAs and Transceivers.

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Location: Annapolis Micro Systems

What: Attend either or both:

9am-3:30pm – SEMINAR (see detail below)

3:30pm-6pm – OPEN HOUSE (see detail below)

Cost: FREE