Seminar: High-Performance Signal Processing & Embedded Computing

On April 13 in Annapolis, Md., learn about the latest SOSA™ changes and new FPGA capabilities for high-performance digitization and signal processing. AMD Xilinx, Intel, and Jariet Technologies will all present on their newest FPGAs and Transceivers.

Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023
Location: Annapolis Micro Systems
What: Attend either or both:

  • 9am-3:30pm – SEMINAR (see detail below)
  • 3:30pm-6pm – OPEN HOUSE (see detail below)

Cost: FREE

Featured Companies

Annapolis Micro Systems

190 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Website
[email protected]
