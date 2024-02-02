Military Embedded Systems

Signal processing subsystems for LTAMDS to be provided by Mercury

News

February 02, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Signal processing subsystems for LTAMDS to be provided by Mercury
Image courtesy RTX

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Mercury Systems won a contract worth up to $96 million to provide RTX with high-performance signal processing subsystems for the U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), the company announced in a statement.

The three-year deal includes the delivery of hardware for nine LTAMDS radars, which will be used by the U.S. Army and Poland, marking Poland as the first international customer for LTAMDS, the statement reads.

The agreement follows Mercury's previous completion last May of more than 160 hardware units for the first six LTAMDS radars, which are comprised of signal data processor subsystems, beamforming platforms, and Ethernet switching hardware.

LTAMDS features a 360-degree Active Electronically Scanned Array radar so it can better handle advanced threats like hypersonic missiles, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Mercury Systems

50 Minuteman Road
Andover, Massachusetts 01810
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms