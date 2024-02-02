Signal processing subsystems for LTAMDS to be provided by Mercury

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy RTX

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Mercury Systems won a contract worth up to $96 million to provide RTX with high-performance signal processing subsystems for the U.S. Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), the company announced in a statement.

The three-year deal includes the delivery of hardware for nine LTAMDS radars, which will be used by the U.S. Army and Poland, marking Poland as the first international customer for LTAMDS, the statement reads.

The agreement follows Mercury's previous completion last May of more than 160 hardware units for the first six LTAMDS radars, which are comprised of signal data processor subsystems, beamforming platforms, and Ethernet switching hardware.

LTAMDS features a 360-degree Active Electronically Scanned Array radar so it can better handle advanced threats like hypersonic missiles, the statement reads.