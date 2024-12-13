Spectrum and EW experts from NSRI on hand at AOC 2024

Military Embedded Systems

December 13, 2024

61st AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Experts from the National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) at the University of Nebraska were on hand to talk about R&D in the field of electromagnetic spectrum use in the national security field at this week's annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention. 

According to the NSRI, experienced leaders in the field -- with faculty and students across the University of Nebraska System’s four campuses -- work with the institute to deliver research and solutions to help ensure growth and superiority of U.S. joint electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO), a critical component for the joint military force that is applicable across all physical domains.

NSRI deals in the topics of operational risk analysis, spectrum-management research, electromagnetic environment characterization and analysis, and assessment of EMSO on deterrence. It is the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)-designated University Affiliated Research Center sponsored by U.S. Strategic Command and the University of Nebraska System, tasked with helping the DoD and federal agencies solve national-security challenges across multiple domains through scientific and technical research, development, training, and support.

AOC attendees may talk with experts from NSRI at Booth #123.

