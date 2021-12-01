THINK DIAMOND for NVIDIA Jetson Embedded Computing

Military Embedded Systems

Diamond Systems' family of NVIDIA embedded solutions delivers cost-effective, rugged and I/O-rich AI-at-the-edge computing solutions based on NVIDIA Jetson Nano, NX, and AGX Xavier™ modules. The family includes carrier boards as well as finished systems with a Linux OS loaded and ready for deployment.

Diamond is the first and only NVIDIA solution provider to marry the world of Nvidia Jetson with the world of rugged PCIe/104 I/O expansion, enabling the creation of next-generation high performance, I/O-intensive, rugged embedded systems.

Diamond’s NVIDIA solutions target a range of industrial and military applications, with a focus on harsh environments (such as vehicles and other outdoor applications) and I/O-intensive applications.

Custom Jetson carrier and system design and manufacturing services are available using our extensive proven technology library and global design / manufacturing network. Contact us to learn how we can fulfill your unique requirements.

Diamond Systems Corporation

158 Commercial Street
Sunnyvale, California 94086
[email protected]
