VadaTech Announces a Rugged Freescale QorIQ T4241 / T4161 3U VPX Processor Board

Henderson, NV – February 16, 2022 – VadaTech, a leading manufacturer of integrated systems, embedded boards, enabling software and application-ready platforms, announces the VPX703.

The VPX703 is a 3U VPX module based on the Freescale QorIQ T4241 or T4161 with dual GbE and PCI x8 to the backplane. The module provides 64 GB of on-board flash and up to 12 GB DDR3. Standard I/O such as SATA, USB, GPIO, RS232, etc. are routed to the P1 connector. Dual redundant (four channel) MIL-STD-1553A/B is provided via the P2 connector, based on the Data Device Corporation (DDC) DC BU-65863I8. The VPX703 is available in air- or conduction-cooled formats up to CC4/C3/V3/OS2 per ANSI/VITA 47.

About VadaTech

