VPX-3673 3U VITA 67.3 RF SOSA Compliant Test Extender Card

VPX-3673 3U VITA 67.3 RF SOSA Compliant Test Extender CardEletter Product
SOSA compliant version Test Extender Card. Test your VPX 3U chassis VPX + VITA 67.3 Type C card slots using the Dawn VPX-3673 Test Extender Card.
Verify Coax cable proper connection and coax cables not damaged by installation handling. Perform spectrum analyzer sweep of internal chassis slot to slot VITA 67.3 Type C RF connections with one or more VPX-3673 RF test cards. Perform spectrum analyzer sweep of internal chassis VITA 67.3 Type C RF connections from VPX Slot to Front IO connectors. Verify VPX P0 & P1 connections with breakout ribbon cables to the test system of your choice.
- Available in 3U VPX Eurocard (air cooled) or VPX VITA 48.2 (conduction cooled) form factors.
- Supports VITA 67.3 Type C (RF connectors).
- Standard front panel Supports up to 8 SMA coax contacts. Contact Dawn for alternate Front panel options for up to 19 coax contacts.
- Coax cable rated to 18GHz with Standard SMA faceplate ports front I/O connectors.
- Optional: Coax cable rated to 26.5Ghz using 2.92mm RF Connectors.
- Breaks out all VPX P0 & P1 signals to dual row header connectors.
- Supports VITA 67.3 Type C connector at VPX location P2.