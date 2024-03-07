VPX-3673 3U VITA 67.3 RF SOSA Compliant Test Extender Card

Eletter Product

SOSA compliant version Test Extender Card. Test your VPX 3U chassis VPX + VITA 67.3 Type C card slots using the Dawn VPX-3673 Test Extender Card.



Verify Coax cable proper connection and coax cables not damaged by installation handling. Perform spectrum analyzer sweep of internal chassis slot to slot VITA 67.3 Type C RF connections with one or more VPX-3673 RF test cards. Perform spectrum analyzer sweep of internal chassis VITA 67.3 Type C RF connections from VPX Slot to Front IO connectors. Verify VPX P0 & P1 connections with breakout ribbon cables to the test system of your choice.