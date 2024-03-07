Military Embedded Systems

VPX-3673 3U VITA 67.3 RF SOSA Compliant Test Extender Card

Eletter Product
SOSA compliant version Test Extender Card. Test your VPX 3U chassis VPX + VITA 67.3 Type C card slots using the Dawn VPX-3673 Test Extender Card.
 
Verify Coax cable proper connection and coax cables not damaged by installation handling. Perform spectrum analyzer sweep of internal chassis slot to slot VITA 67.3 Type C RF connections with one or more VPX-3673 RF test cards. Perform spectrum analyzer sweep of internal chassis VITA 67.3 Type C RF connections from VPX Slot to Front IO connectors. Verify VPX P0 & P1 connections with breakout ribbon cables to the test system of your choice.

  • Available in 3U VPX Eurocard (air cooled) or VPX VITA 48.2 (conduction cooled) form factors.
  • Supports VITA 67.3 Type C (RF connectors).
  • Standard front panel Supports up to 8 SMA coax contacts. Contact Dawn for alternate Front panel options for up to 19 coax contacts.
  • Coax cable rated to 18GHz with Standard SMA faceplate ports front I/O connectors.
  • Optional: Coax cable rated to 26.5Ghz using 2.92mm RF Connectors.
  • Breaks out all VPX P0 & P1 signals to dual row header connectors.
  • Supports VITA 67.3 Type C connector at VPX location P2.
Featured Companies

Dawn VME Products

Website
[email protected]
1-510-657-4444
