We're partners in the GF FDXTM Network

Tempe, AZ— Alphacore Inc., an industry leader in proven high-performance analog and RF design, is now a proud member of the GlobalFoundries (GF) FDXTM Network. We drive next-generation ultra-high speed, ultra-low power, radiation tolerant validated data conversion technology with IP designs enabling applications such as 5G Communications, Beam Forming, Automotive Radar and Lidar, Aerospace and Defense, and more now supported by GF’s 22FDX technology.

The FDX Network, formerly called the FDXcerlerator Partner Program, enables designers to accelerate time to market with validated cost-effective, differentiated semiconductor chips that harness the unique differentiated, power-saving, body-biasing and adaptive body-biasing features of the GF 22FDX platform (built on 22 nm FD-SOI process technology).

“We’re delighted to be recognized as a partner, with our proven qualifications, to participate in this network” stated Esko Mikkola, Alphacore Inc. CEO, “that offers quicker get to market integrated solutions, simplified FD-SOI bulk migration porting to the advantages offered by 22FDX, all available at minimum cost and risk through rapid prototyping for product/market validation, IP validation and device characterization through the GF multi project wafer (MPW) service.”

About GlobalFoundries

GF is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers and the only one with a truly global footprint. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets.

As a steadfast partner, with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services, GF works collaboratively alongside its customers to bring a broad range of innovative products to market. With a global customer base, a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning three continents, GF is delivering a new era of more.

About Alphacore

Alphacore Inc., founded in 2012, is located in the innovative Silicon Desert of Arizona’s technology center is known for its innovations in rigorous data conversion microelectronics. Our verified high-speed, low power data conversion IP products available on latest technology nodes optimize time-to-market for demanding commercial or radiation tolerant specifications.

Our engineering and leadership team combines long histories of delivering innovative data converter, radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed signal products, and complete imaging systems for critical systems, through business success at companies from multi-nationals to startups. Our design team includes seasoned “Radiation-Hardened-By-Design” (RHBD) experts, and we specialize in designing high performance converter microelectronics, and reliability or authentication tools for niche needs of demanding segments, including scientific research, aerospace, defense, medical imaging, and homeland security.

