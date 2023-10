SMPM VITA 67.3 14 Port Backplane Module

Amphenol SV Microwave’s SMPM VITA 67.3 14 Port Backplane Module is the default SOSA™ aligned module for Payload slots. This module conforms to SOSA 14.6.11 slot profiles and VITA 65.1 6.4.5.6.4. SV offers VITA 67.1/.2 and VITA 67.3 adapters, Plug-In modules, Backplane contacts and more that are all aligned to the SOSA™ technical standard. These, and SV’s SMPM VITA 67.3 14 Port Backplane Module are all in stock now through distribution.