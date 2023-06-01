Military Embedded Systems

SMPS Male to SMPS VITA 67.3 Male Plug-In AdapterSMPS Male to SMPS VITA 67.3 Male Plug-In Adapter is aligned to the SOSA™ technical standard and allows for flexibility within your embedded system design to transition an RF signal from either an edge-launch PCB connector or to a cable assembly that runs anywhere on the board. SV Microwave’s SOSA-aligned product line enjoys a rich history of use throughout the market. Our parts can be customized for any cable, including phase stable cable. SV offers VITA 67.1/.2 and VITA 67.3 adapters, Plug-In modules, Backplane contacts and more that are all aligned to the SOSA™ technical standard. These, and SV’s SMPS Male to SMPS VITA 67.3 Male Plug-In Adapter are all in stock now through distribution. 

Featured Companies

SV Microwave

2400 W Centrepark Drive
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Website
[email protected]
