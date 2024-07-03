Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare system prototype plans approved for F/A-18 by US Navy

July 03, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via L3Harris

MELBOURNE, Florida. The U.S. Navy has approved the preliminary design plans for a next-generation electronic warfare (EW) system to be installed on F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet aircraft, developed by L3Harris, the company announced in a statement.

The approval follows a Preliminary Design Review (PDR) conducted by L3Harris for their Advanced Electronic Warfare (ADVEW) system prototype, which aims to equip the F/A-18 jets with new countermeasures, enabling them to operate in increasingly complex threat environments, the company says.

L3Harris plans to begin Prototype System Integration Lab Testing this summer, marking the next phase of development under an $80 million contract with the U.S. Navy. The ADVEW system is the latest EW system for the F/A-18, which also has the Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) AN/ALQ-214 on-board jammer.

The IDECM AN/ALQ-214 system, already deployed on current F/A-18 aircraft, protects against advanced radio frequency threats and integrated air defense systems, the statement reads.

