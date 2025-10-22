Integrated Battle Command System tested by U.S. Army at White Sands Missile Range

Image via Northrop Grumman

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, New Mexico. Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) demonstrated its operational capabilities during a recent U.S. Army flight test at White Sands Missile Range, the company announced in a statement.

The test, conducted in August, was the first live-fire event using IBCS hardware produced under the system’s Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) phase. According to the statement, the system detected, tracked, and classified a simulated air-breathing target using data from the in-development Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) and successfully engaged it with a Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor.

IBCS is being built at Northrop Grumman’s manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama, and serves as the core of the Army’s integrated air and missile defense modernization program, the company says, adding that the system employs a modular, open architecture designed to integrate sensors and effectors across multiple domains.

The company adds that IBCS is currently fielded in Poland and will be deployed to U.S. Army Combatant Commands in Europe and the Indo-Pacific under the service’s program of record for integrated air and missile defense modernization.