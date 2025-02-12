LTAMDS radar guides PAC-2 GEM-T missile in live-fire test

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, New Mexico. Raytheon’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) detected and tracked a high-speed cruise missile and guided a Patriot Advanced Capability-2 (PAC-2) Guidance Enhanced Missile-T (GEM-T) to intercept the target in a live-fire test, the company announced in a statement.

The test is part of an ongoing U.S. Army evaluation program aimed at validating the 360-degree radar’s capability to operate within the service’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense architecture, the statement reads. Raytheon reports that multiple LTAMDS units are undergoing simultaneous testing at various locations, with increasing test complexity to assess performance against a range of threats.

LTAMDS is expected to transition from development to production with a Milestone C decision in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the company says.

The company is continuing to pursue international sales of the system as well, the statement adds, noting that Poland became the first foreign military sales customer following a $2 billion U.S. Army contract awarded in August 2024 to supply radars for both U.S. and Polish forces.